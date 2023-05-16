Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.