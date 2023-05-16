Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,817 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 163.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in APi Group by 489.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,458,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 554,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

APi Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

