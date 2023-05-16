Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 353 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JBT opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

