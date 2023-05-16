Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 441 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.9 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

