Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 465 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

WWE stock opened at $107.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

