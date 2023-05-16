Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,864 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Peel Hunt began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

