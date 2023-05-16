Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 799 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 100,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

