Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.