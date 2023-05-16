Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

