Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.