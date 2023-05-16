Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atkore by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,698 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

