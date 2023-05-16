Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 80.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $9,274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

