Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $378,210.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $378,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

