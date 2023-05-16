AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

