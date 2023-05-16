Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

AZTA opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

