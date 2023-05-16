Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Thomas L. Travis Sells 1,408 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bank7

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank7 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

