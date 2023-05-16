Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Black Hills by 1,199.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hills Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

