Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloom Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

BE opened at $13.13 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

