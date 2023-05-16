BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,983.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $441,655. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

