Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

