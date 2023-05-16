California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,331 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

