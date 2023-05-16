California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,175 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 616,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,313,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,601 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.