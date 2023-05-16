California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,575 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

