California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,190 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,493.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.