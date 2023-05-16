California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,718 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 90.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Up 2.7 %

TKR opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

