California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

