California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLD opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average of $184.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

