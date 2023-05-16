California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

