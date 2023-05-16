California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 216,210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

