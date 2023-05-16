California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,368 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

