California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,264 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.