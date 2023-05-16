California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,789 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.