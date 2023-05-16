California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,145 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $208,496.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,578.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,547. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.