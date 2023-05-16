California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,441 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 99,943 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 446,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

