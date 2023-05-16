California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,372 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

