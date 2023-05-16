California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 610.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 1,347,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 866,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

MTG stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

