California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

