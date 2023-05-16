California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

