California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,345,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

