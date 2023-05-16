California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

