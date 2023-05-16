California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -577.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

