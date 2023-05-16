California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

