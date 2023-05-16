California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

