California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX stock opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $118.11. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

