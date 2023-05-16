California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

