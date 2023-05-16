California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.22 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,882,994.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

