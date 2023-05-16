California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Maximus by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

