California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

