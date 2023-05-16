California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

