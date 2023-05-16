California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

